Sudan has called for its citizens to leave Ethiopia.

November 10, 2021
Sudan has called for its citizens to leave Ethiopia.
Sudan will become the second African country that has called for its citizens to leave Ethiopia.
Sihaam Ahmed Ogadenia media Addis Ababa

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.