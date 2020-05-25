Sudan goes to UN for a new peace mission

By FRED OLUOCH

In Summary

A letter sent secretly to the United Nations Security Council in January, but whose contents emerged late February, has elicited mixed reactions.

Those opposed to the request accuse Dr Hamdok of seeking to mortgage the country to foreign powers and “re-introducing colonialism”.

(theeastafrican)—Sudan will on May 31 know whether the United Nations Security Council has accepted to deploy a new peace mission that had been requested by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Dr Hamdok asked for a mission that would support the implementation of the Constitutional

Declaration; implement peace accords in Darfur, Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile, mobilise international economic assistance for Sudan; and support drafting a new constitution.

The mission would have a military force with 2,500 international police and a rapid reaction battalion of 500 to 800 soldiers to protect the mission’s personnel.