Sudan comments on Ethiopian army’s bombardment of military camp

(egyptindependent)—The governor of the Sudanese state of Gedaref revealed the details of an Ethiopian military attack on a Sudanese military camp inside the state’s borders.



Gedaref Governor Nasr Eddin Abdul Qayyum said that limited clashes between Ethiopian forces and the Sudanese army took place on Sunday, and that the skirmishes started at four pm at Anfal military camp in Sudan.

Abdul Qayyum added in a press statement that Ethiopian military forces are used to carrying out practice skirmishes every year at the beginning of the agricultural season.

He said, however, that there were no casualties among the Sudanese army on Sunday, and only one soldier who was mildly injured.

He also pointed out that Anfal camp is located in a strategically important position, east of Al-Atabrawi, so Ethiopian forces seek to control it.

A correspondent for Russia Today in Sudan reported on Sunday that Ethiopian forces launched an artillery bombardment targeting the Sudanese army at Anfal camp.

The reporter quoted well-informed military sources, who said that the bombing resulted in the injury of a Sudanese soldier and the burning of some housing units in the camp, which is located in the Qallabat area in Gedaref State, eastern Sudan.