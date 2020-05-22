Statement on “COVID-19 Hate” Targeting Oromos in Ethiopia



We, the Union of Oromo Communities in Canada (UOCC), call on all freedom-loving citizens of the world to cut through the rhetoric of love in Ethiopia and understand the dire reality of hate, now reinforced by COVID-19 hate. We call on all those genuinely interested in human rights, peace and stability in Ethiopia to speak out against the current carnage because it is our silence that emboldens repressive regimes.

UOCC is a non-political, non-religious, and non-profit umbrella of Oromo community organizations in Canada. We escaped political violence in Ethiopia and organized ourselves into communities to heal from our collective trauma and to stand up for the human rights of our people in Ethiopia. For years, we protested the injustice and appealed to human rights organizations, governments, and UN bodies. In the last two years, however, even as our loved ones continued to suffer injustice in Ethiopia, we swallowed our pain and nurtured the hope that our people will finally find some respite, that elections will bring transition to a semblance of democracy – until COVID-19 hit and intensified the ongoing hate.

Many who do not understand the realities in Ethiopia ask us: Just what do Oromos want? Didn’t their leader just win the Nobel Prize? Aren’t Oromos leading Ethiopia now? Our response: Oromos did not fight injustice to replace Amhara or Tigrayan rulers by Oromos. Tens of thousands paid their dear lives fighting for freedom and democracy for all. Oromos want to build a democratic Ethiopia that reflects all its peoples, Ethiopia that is free of domination by any one group. As they continue to struggle for justice for all, however, Oromos are vilified and their truth is distorted and spin-doctored by forces of domination. So much has changed in Ethiopia but much more of old hate has also continued.

The initial sweeping changes were laudable. It must be noted, however, that the current regime is the continuation of the totalitarian regime that crushed dissent and terrorized its own citizens for 27 years. It is the same regime deeply tainted with corruption. The parliament is the same one that dishonoured the very notion of election and declared a laughable 100% win. Citizens, down to the smallest districts, still face the same corrupt officials who carried out inhuman atrocities in their communities. To date, no official has been brought to justice. What we have is the same corrupt regime that was brought to its knees in 2018 when decades of popular rage erupted into peaceful protests rocking the entire country.

The only saving grace was that an Oromo-led team came out of the regime’s rotting root, dramatically calling itself “terrorist” and publicly accepting responsibility for state sponsored terrorism of 27 long years. Not only did this team plead for forgiveness from ordinary citizens it had terrorized for decades, it also pleaded for a second chance to lead the transition to democracy, thus declaring forgiveness, love and reconciliation. As 27 years of killing, exiling, and jailing had left them without strong leadership, the risen people had no choice but to trust this team. Sadly however, in just two years, forgiveness turned into vengeance, reconciliation degenerated into perpetual conflict, and love dissolved into hate. In an incredible reversal, narratives of hate are woven and orchestrated, turning victims into perpetrators and perpetrators into victims. In a simple-minded smear campaign, justice-seeking Oromos are now being vilified as ethnonationalist extremists and terrorists.

We call upon you to see through how the Ethiopian regime has woven 27 years of its totalitarian repression into an ugly hate of Oromos in the last two years.[i] We call upon you to understand how justice-seeking Oromos continue to suffer, ironically through the hate campaign of an Oromo-led government. Below, we outline a glimpse of the atrocities, why Oromos are particularly targeted, and our call upon you for action.

The COVID-19 Hate in Ethiopia – Summary of Atrocities

While COVID-19 has evoked the coming together of people in compassion and caring kindness, it has also unleashed a “tsunami of hate” globally.[ii] As the UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns, authoritarians are weaponizing the pandemic to subvert human rights[iii] and they are rapidly spreading the virus of hate.[iv], [v] For example, Ethiopian migrants are feared as if they were the coronavirus itself and thrown out of several countries without any consideration for their safety or survival.[vi], [vii], [viii]

In Ethiopia itself, using the pandemic hate weapon effectively, the government is seizing the pandemic as an opportunity to intensify its ongoing hate and human rights violations,[ix] in what amounts to be a COVID-19 hate targeting the Oromo people. Below are the overwhelming hate incidents since March 2020.