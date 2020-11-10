Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, on the situation in Ethiopia #Ethiopia: African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat following with concern the escalation of military confrontation in Ethiopia.

Full statement:

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat is following with concern the escalation of military confrontation in Ethiopia.

The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union’s firm attachment to the constitutional order, territorial integrity, unity and national sovereignty of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to ensure stability in the country and in the Region.

In this regard, the Chairperson appeals for the immediate cessation of hostilities and calls on parties to respect human rights and ensure the protection of civilians. He further urges the parties to engage in dialogue to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the country.

The Chairperson reiterates the continued readiness of the African Union to support an inter-Ethiopian effort in the pursuit of peace and stability.

Ethiopia: Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on the latest developments

(europa)—Over the past days, I have been holding talks to support efforts to restore peace and political dialogue in Ethiopia.

During my talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, I conveyed the EU’s concern for the risks to the integrity of the country and the stability of the wider region should the current situation endure. In this regard, I have offered the support of the EU for any action contributing to de-escalation of tensions, return to dialogue and securing rule of law throughout Ethiopia.

In talks with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, of Sudan, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and with Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, I renewed the EU’s support to any initiative of IGAD and the African Union to address the situation.

Additional consultations have occurred with other partners in the wider region and will continue.

Stability in the region remains a priority for the European Union.