Statement of Demonstration in favor of The National Transitional Government of Oromia Region! World-International 39 Movement Support Team,

As known by the Citizens of Oromia and Citizens of the World, because of the political crisis shaking Ethiopia, existence and life of the Citizens are under threat. Specially, Oromia became a war zone and we have lost so many lives and lots of properties were destructed. Before solving the political and security problems, the government with a political power has finished its office term and we have seen him trying to elongate his term. The hoped free and democratic election expected to fulfill interests of the people became empty, every political move is restricted, and he had tried to monopolize the power extending the term unlawfully. In this situation, imprisonment of the Leaders, Officers and Members of the political parties, has fully closed the door towards free and fair election.

This is the time in which this country has no legitimate and constitutional government. In the absence of the government, existence of the Citizens shall be under threat. We have been observing the same. Having secured the Citizens of Oromia, moving towards fair election, and to elect their own government, sustainable peace and stability are necessary. The country is in deep challenges of politics, specially in Oromia, where always there is a turmoil, in order to bring a sustainable peace and get the people prepared for election, establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region became vital.

Establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region is needed for that:

– The country isn’t being administered by a common government of the wider public. This means: when a single group wants to extend its term of office/power unlawfully by transgressing the constitution of the country; those who are seeking justice and struggling for the liberation of the people stands with the People. In line with the rights to the Self Determination of their people, Tigrai Regional State has conducted election respecting the rights for self determination of the people and they achieved establishing their own parliament. Besides, they have strengthened their power and currently, they are not in a position to accept pressure from any one. As well, appointed members serving at Federal level are also ordered by the TPLF to quit their work and leave. They are protecting their sovereignty and on the way to build their own sovereign country. And we hope this shall be the best example to indicate that this government is not our common government.

– A political group having the Federal Government on hand, encouraging a given group, had worked and has been working to eliminate nationalism and breaking the human rights of the Citizens of Oromia. Oromia encompasses many Nations and Nationalities, and it has an all inclusive, diverse religion and culture of cohabitation. A group that has controlled power in the name of Unity became a primary threat for the existence of Oromo and the Citizens of Oromia. Therefore, building the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region, to rescue the Citizens of Oromia, became inevitable.

Huge destruction is already pointed on Oromia. Territories of Oromia are being crossed from different directions and the land of Oromia is being occupied by others. This was continuously done for a long period and has never ended, even aggravated. But, it has put lives of the Citizens of Oromia under a threat. In order to finalize those acts of illegal crossing boundaries and occupying the Land of Oromia, a Mutual National Transitional Government of Oromia Region should be established; and thereby gaining peace and security is very important.

If Oromia become a battle ground, not only Citizens of Oromia, the Oromo People and the Horn of Africa; the Nations and Nationalities, shall also be under threat. We believe that, specially: the International Communities like Diplomats of various countries, African Union, European Union and those who are interested and residing in Finfinne (Addis Ababa) – Oromia; should give due attention for the National Transitional Government of Oromia, in order to peacefully get their interest from Addis Ababa and Oromia.

Thus, if the concerned bodies do not give due attention for peace, the feared problems would distort the globally hoped peace. Hence, in order to solve this political crisis, we are left with the only choice of: Establishing the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region. In accordance with these difficult and complex conditions, OLF has declared on September 13/2020 and OFC has also released a statement about the necessity of the establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia. In the same way, on October 08/2020, Mr. Dawud Ibsa, who is the Chairperson of the OLF, declared a statement to the Citizens of Oromia in, outside and in the neighboring countries.

Accordingly, we World- International 39 Movement Support Group has decided to held demonstrations in favor of the establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region on October 13/2020. For the best attainment of the demonstration, under the World- International 39 Movement Support Group, a Coordinating Committee of Demonstrations in favor of the Establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia was structured and has made expected and various moves towards the establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region.

Whereas, establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia is crucial to rescue the country having a government power vacuum and thereby save lives; establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia is much needed and this demonstration shall be held in support of the same.

Thus, World-International 39 Movement Support Group has decided to held demonstration, in support of the National Transitional Government of Oromia, at every corner of Oromia, on October 13/2013, and a committee structured under the Group, to succeed with the idea was deployed to bear its responsibility in every direction.

The following shall be not only be important and key points required during the demonstration, for the establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia, but, they are very influential:

The demonstration shall be held by the entire Citizens of Oromia and shall be very much coordinated. The demonstration was designed by the World- International 39 Movement Support Group, and declared by the Coordination Committee working for the attainment of the Transitional Period in Oromia Region, in collaboration with the Qeerroo National Youth Movement Structure, Civic Associations, Aba Gedas and Religious Fathers. On this demonstration, Citizens of Oromia shall send a message to the government with an expired office term, stating: “Hereinafter, we shall build our own government; your term of administration/office is over”. Since the term of power/office of the government ended, until fair election shall be held, we have to ensure the Citizens of Oromia administered by the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region. During the demonstration, in relation to the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region, Citizens of Oromia, shall not in any way condemn or insult any body. For that we are building a constitutional Transitional Government, we will show our support for the Establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region, peacefully and with a good moral standard. Following the fact that there is no one to give order and directions for Peace Keeping forces from now onwards, they should stand with their people and support the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region going to be established. It is important and they are expected to contribute in keeping peace and security of the Citizens of Oromia. Since the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region is collectively established for the Citizens of Oromia; the rights of the Citizens of Oromia shall be respected and the citizens shall take part in the demonstration to be held in favor of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region. We will free the political prisoners detained by the then ruling government, give them a welcome and let them to play their role by taking part in the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region. The slogans we are going to show on the demonstration in support of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region should not: Transgress the rights of the Citizens of Oromia and it should be all inclusive. To protect properties of individuals or a country from any destruction, the demonstration should be guarded and the demonstration will be fully peaceful and objective. From now onwards, since all of the properties in the name of the government shall be properties of the Citizens of Oromia, they shall be protected. As there shall be parties opposing the demonstration, we should avoid clashing with them and we are expected to work on making them our partner; and thereby convince these bodies to stand with the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region. Since the demonstration will be held to alienate further political, social and economic crisis, and difficult conditions of the Citizens of Oromia; it shall be free from Ethnic, Religious and Political affiliation discriminations and it will be held by the Citizens of Oromia, together. To succeed with the demonstration and building of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region; we hereby invite the following forces.

Peace Keeping forces

As the term of power/office of the government deploying the peace keeping forces expired, you are hereby advised and expected to stand with your people as per the Constitution and your Training Discipline, and has a huge burden of securing the Citizens of Oromia. Even if governments come and go, as you are going to stay and continue life with your people, you should keep peace and stand with the people. Therefore, you should follow the invitation and contribute your part on the date of the demonstration and play your role in the attainment of the processes of the establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region. We also hope you will do so.

Aba Gedas and Religious Fathers:-

As Peace Makers, under the Coordinating Committee, you will take double responsibility in highly contributing for peace the Citizens as per the Doctrine of your religion and Geda System shall be enormous. During this time, at which the government’s term of power/office is expired and the country is suffering from political violence; you are invited to contribute your part: by preserving the norms and values of the Community and positively pushing the Citizens of Oromia, towards establishment of their common government.

For Elites and Intellectuals, who are Citizens of Oromia in and outside Country:-

As we can simply observe, Oromo Elites and Intellectuals have been carrying out your responsibilities in the establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region, in different corners. Thus, you are again strictly advised to furnish your support through diplomacy and you profession, in rescuing the future of the Citizens of Oromia from threat.

For Medias:-

Media’s role in ensuring the peace and security of the Citizens of Oromia, and transformation towards democracy shall be paramount. Therefore, Oromo Medias and other medias working on protection of the human rights of the Citizens of Oromia Region, are invited to attentively follow the objectives of National Transitional Government of Oromia Region and deliver the instructions and directions released by: The Committee Coordinating of the Demonstration; i.e World-International 39 Movement Support Group.

Civic and Professional Organizations:-

As you have been carrying out your responsibilities in the Committee to achieve the Transitional Government; it is clearly known that various civic organizations had and have been organized and struggled for the rights of the Citizens of Oromia. Various professional organizations also served your citizens in many ways, with lots of sufferings. Oromo Community Organizations like Oromia Global Forum and, Oromo Scholars and Professional Group, have declared a statement in favor of the establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region. We also invite you and other organizations, to further enhance your stand and furnish the necessary support for attainment of the Transition.

For Previous Civil Servants:-

You are not servants of the government, rather, you are servants of the Community. Since the office term of the government giving you instructions already ended, you are invited to stand with your people and take part in establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region.

For the attainment of the demonstration, since various committees are already organized, Citizens of Oromia who take part in the demonstration should attentively contact those coordinators. As planned, this demonstration shall begin on October 13/2020 and continues until a National Transitional Government of Oromia Region is built. During the demonstration, it is very important to follow instructions of the Coordination Committee.

In general, beyond the existence of the Citizens of Oromia, for the stability of the Horn of Africa; establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region is becoming decisive and a must at this time.

Thus, it is a perfect time for Citizens of Oromia and concerned bodies, to furnish the necessary support for the demonstration and establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region.

Again, we want to reassure every one that: Establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region, shall not be threat for any one; rather, it will be source of a genuine peace and stability, basis of cohabitation and building a common government. It will also enable and support the Citizens of Oromia to freely exist as a Nation; and Oromia as a Country. Although various ways tried to held fair elections, following the absence of interest on behalf of the government on power, we have moved to the idea of the establishment of the National Transitional Government of Oromia. Since this shall be the only way which drives us towards peace and democracy, we hope all Citizens of Oromia have a citizenship responsibility to take part from it.

Finally, since the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region, shall be the foundation for peace and stability, and the move continues until attainment of the Cause and the Citizens of Oromia elect their own government.

Victory for the Mass! From: Coordination Committee in favor of the National Transitional Government of Oromia Region (World-International 39 Movement Support Group) October 9,2020