Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on the situation in Ethiopia

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General expresses his grave concern over reports of recent inter-communal violence and attacks targeting civilians in Ethiopia. These attacks have reportedly killed many civilians and injured several others. He expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.



The Secretary-General calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. He appeals to all stakeholders to take urgent steps to calm tensions in the country and to resolve challenges through an inclusive and peaceful dialogue.



The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the Government in its efforts towards ensuring a stable and prosperous Ethiopia, which will contribute to further strengthening peace and sustainable development in the Horn of Africa.

