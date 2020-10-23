News Ticker

State Dept. to Remove Sudan From List of Terrorist States

October 23, 2020

The move clears the way for the African nation to seek international assistance and potentially to normalize relations with Israel, which officials said could happen in days.

Demonstrators in Khartoum, Sudan, in August pressing for quicker political change.Credit…Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters
 
 

