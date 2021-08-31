Special Report- Tigray defense forces launch aggressive offensive deep into Amhara region. August 31, 2021 Special Report- Tigray defense forces launch aggressive offensive deep into Amhara region. Ethiopia: Checheho Church -TDF ENDF Dabat Front – TPLF fighters USAID ODUU AMMEE Oduuwwan jajjaboo Oolmaa Oromiyaa fi Ethiopia Oduu Guyyaa Har’aa |GAMTAA MEDIA OMN: ዕለታዊ ዜና (Aug.31,2021) Related Related Posts Tigray Defense Forces offensive continuesTigray Defense Forces offensive continues Military and Foreign Affairs Network Tigray : TDF - Wolkait… Tigray defense forces fully encircle MekeleTigray defense forces fully encircle Mekele ብጀጋኑ ሰራዊት ትግራይ ኣብ ወረዳ ሳምረ ከባቢ ድርናቖ (ዓዲ… Tigray Defense forces now threatening Lalibela-Military and Foreign Affairs NetworkTigray Defense forces now threatening Lalibela Military and Foreign Affairs Network
Be the first to comment