South Sudan President bad talked Ethiopian Prime Minister in Cairo, Egypt.

October 11,2021—South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir Mayardit, accused the Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed of failing to honor his promises on pressing issue of the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) between his country and other downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan.

(Nyamile)–In a statement seen by Nyamilepedia, President Kiir said when he visited Addis Ababa two months ago, the Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed promised him to negotiate with Egypt and Sudan after the formation of his federal government by October but when he made it to Addis Ababa last week to attend the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy, he found out that nothing has been done.

President Kiir also said he has realized that Ethiopia has refused to talk to any party about Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and especially with Egypt.

He stressed that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had made the promise of resuming negotiations but failed to undertake such a responsibility.

He further said that Ahmed is not in a position to move with all his capabilities.

“Ahmed Egypt could not be at peace as far as GERD stands without an agreement”, Kiir lamented.

“Meanwhile, Sudan is facing troubles and only Egypt and South Sudan are helping them” emphasized Kiir.

South Sudan has been accused of siding with Egypt against Ethiopia, the country that stood with South Sudan the most during her struggles, as Kiir’s administration seems to lean on the Egyptian side more than the Ethiopian.

The South Sudanese president traveled to Cairo on Sunday on a two-days visit to work on several bilteral agreements between the two countries and was well received by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on his arrival.

So far Egypt has promised to support South Sudan through developmental projects on water resource development, agriculture, health, education, among others.