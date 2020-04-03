South Africa’s ruthlessly efficient fight against coronavirus
Indeed, SA’s aggressive population-wide screening and testing is exemplary. In fact, its very approach which involved establishment of a national task force encompassing many sectors of the society including opposition political parties for this fight is also exemplary.
((bbcafrica)-)–After all, look at how much has already been achieved. More than 47,000 people have been tested, and 67 mobile testing units have been organised.
There are even drive-through testing centres. Soon the country will be able to test 30,000 people every day. To date, only five deaths from the virus have been confirmed. About 1,400 have tested positive for Covid-19.
‘Formidable leadership’
South Africa seems to have acted faster, more efficiently, and more ruthlessly than many other countries around the world.
Heading the fight here against Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged as a formidable leader – composed, compassionate, but seized by the urgency of the moment and wasting no time in imposing tough restrictive steps and galvanising crucial support from the private sector.
And one rung below the president, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has likewise garnered near universal praise for his no-nonsense, energetic performance, and his sober, deeply knowledgeable, daily briefings.
Of course, there have been mistakes, and worse. The police and army have, at times, acted with thuggish abandon in their attempts to enforce the three-week-long lockdown, humiliating, beating, and even shooting civilians on the streets of the commercial capital, Johannesburg, and elsewhere.
There has been confusion about some of the regulations, clumsy messaging and U-turns from some of the country’s less impressive ministers.
Above all, there has been the struggle to impose social distancing and effective hygiene in South Africa’s poorest, most crowded neighbourhoods, where many fear the virus could yet wreak havoc.
