#Ammee!

Magaalaa Naqamtee har’a Shochiin tokkolleen hin jirtu. Wanti hundi dhaabbateera. Ummanni mana ofii cufatee diddaa isaa argisiisaa jira. Dhaamsi leenci dabarse 100% hojiitti hiikameera. Ijoollee Leeqaa itti muddaa…

In this regard we wish to inform the Teagrayan new generation born after 1991 the facts about those « Oromo generals ». These military service men have been the part and parcel of the satellite apolitical party known as OPDO ; forged, molded and came into being by TPLF at the end of the 1980s.

From the outset OPDO was created to serve TPLF’s political and economic interests, NOT of Oromo people. In other words OPDO has never been an Oromo political party. It lived the entire of its life serving the wishes and whims of TPLF. After the 2018 revolutionary change (motored by the Qerro force) OPDO shifted its submission to the minority Neo-Naftegna extremists camp. Hence, the present day OPDOs (baptized as PP) have no more value than playing the role of servile flatterers to the Neo-Naftgna extremists.