Qeerroo Gindhiir WBO waliin Jirra jedhu.

Some of the very powerful messages at today’s Oromo protests in Solidarity with our people who are suffering at the hands of the Ethiopian government. This little girl wants to hear from her Akkoo (Grandma) and Akaka (Grandpa) in Western Oromia where they have turned off Internet and Electricity since January. The gross human rights violations needs to STOP!!

Hiriira Hawaasa Oromoo Minisoottaatti gaggeeyfame keeysa dhaamsoota hedduu dabre. Kan hedduu garaa nama balleeysu immoo kana. #TruefreedomforOromia Aisha Oromia Ali Suuraa hiriira Mormmii guyyaa har’aa ottawaa kanaadaatti geggeeffame keessaa. First of all Thank You God! I am so proud of my Oromo Community of Seattle and Kemant community! Thank you all for coming out and SPD thank you for all your help by stopping the traffics it was very peaceful rally!!