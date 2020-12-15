Somalia deploys soldiers to Mandera border hours after cutting diplomatic ties with Kenya Read more: https://www.tuko.co.ke/396697-somalia-deploys-soldiers-mandera-border-hours-cutting-diplomatic-ties-kenya.

Somalia deploys soldiers to Mandera border hours after cutting diplomatic ties with Kenya

by Racheal Nyaguthie

(Tuko)— A section of residents reported the presence of the Somalia National Army at the Mandera border – A senior police officer also confirmed the presence of Somalia military in the area – This came hours after the Horn of Africa nation cut ties with Kenya PAY ATTENTION: Help us change more lives, join TUKO.co.ke’s Patreon programme The diplomatic tension between Kenya and Somalia has gone a notch higher after the Horn of Africa nation deployed its military at the Mandera border.

Somalia deployed soldiers to Mandera border on Tuesday, December 15. Photo: Ilyas Ahmed/AMISOM. Source: UGC This came just hours after Somalia cut ties with Kenya and ordered its envoys out of Mogadishu in seven days while also recalling its ambassandor from Nairobi. According to Daily Nation, a section of residents reported the presence of the Somalia National Army at the border with some of them fleeing from the area in fear of their lives.

“We woke up to the sight of the Somalia National Army and this is worrying us,” a resident,” Ali Abdille said.

Additionally, a senior security officer in Mandera who spoke to the publication anonymously corroborated the locals’ reports but mentioned the tiff between the two countries would only be solved in higher offices. Government’s committee This development came hours after the government disclosed it had set up a committee to solve the diplomatic tension between Kenya and Somalia. Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, December 15, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna highlighted some of the commonalities between the two neighbouring countries which he said would not be allowed to be jeopardised by the ongoing tension.

“We have so much commonality and any threats to that should be resolved. There are discussions taking place to ensure the relationships are normalised.

As previously reported, Somalia ordered Kenya’s envoy to leave its territory within seven days over what it termed as a violation of her sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The announcement sparked reactions from Kenyans who implored the government to recall its soldiers that are currently in the country. Many said Somalia had remained ungrateful of Kenya’s friendliness.