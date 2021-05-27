Somalia averts crisis as leaders agree to hold delayed elections within months

Somalia’s recent political instability has revived fears that its weak army, little-improved by years of foreign training, is ripe for exploitation by competing political interests. In late April, when an election agreement seemed out of reach, and Farmajo’s opponents viewed him as trying to stay in power indefinitely, units of the national army appeared to divide along clan and political lines, even firing upon each other.

Although the agreement lessened the chance of outright political violence, analysts said it changed few of the underlying factors of the recent instability.

“When we say a crisis has been averted, we’re just saying it could have been worse. But it should never have gotten to where we are now,” said Mohamed Mubarak, a political analyst and director of the anticorruption organization Marqaati. “The divisions in the security forces are irreparably damaged. We now know they are more loyal to their leaders than to the country. We will see if Roble can juggle this madness until we hold elections.”

Those worries were deepened by the withdrawal of almost all of the United States’ military advisers earlier this year. Although most were relocated to neighboring Kenya and Djibouti and continue to advise an elite unit of Somalia’s special forces known as Danab, their physical presence in Somalia was viewed by many analysts as a bulwark against politicization of the armed forces.