Somali President Told to Stay Out of Process to Choose Successor

By Reuters

GAROWE, SOMALIA – (voanews)—Somalia’s president, whose four-year term expired this month, should not take part in talks aimed at resolving a dispute that has delayed the selection of a new head of state, two of Somalia’s five regional governments said Sunday.

Parliament had been set to make a choice February 8, but this was delayed because new lawmakers have yet to be picked while opponents of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who is seeking a second term, accuse him of packing his supporters into the regional and national boards who choose the legislators.

The delay has stoked tensions in the Horn of Africa nation that was ripped apart by civil war and which is still battling an insurgency by al Shabab, an Islamist group that frequently launches attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

The government of Jubbaland, one of Somalia’s five regions, said the president’s term had expired and he should be excluded from any talks on the dispute.

“He should not have a role in the process of election in order for all political stakeholders to have confidence in it,” Jubbaland’s state house said in a statement.

A second state, Puntland shared similar sentiments.

“We are not going to a conference with Farmajo…,” its president, Said Abdulahi Deni, said in a televised speech, referring to the president.

The constitution allows the head of state to continue in his post until a new president is picked, if parliament approves. But experts say the president, by staying on, risks upsetting the delicate power balance between rival clans and regions that is at the heart of the nation’s political reconstruction effort.

The central government spokesman did not immediately respond to calls or emails seeking comment.

The president met Sunday with the prime minister and presidents of the Hirshabelle, Galmudug and South West states, as well U.N. representatives and Mogadishu’s mayor.

The meeting was reported by the state-run Somalia News Agency. The Facebook page of the president’s office said it was a preliminary meeting, without saying when more talks would be held.

An alliance of opposition parties said in early February they would reject any attempt to extend Mohamed’s term, calling a national council of lawmakers, opposition leaders and civil society to rule until a successor was chosen.

Government troops and opposition supporters exchanged gunfire in Mogadishu on Friday during a protest over the delayed vote. Rival presidential candidates have called for more protests until a new head of state is chosen.

Somalia had planned to hold elections to pick a president and lawmakers, its first direct vote since civil war erupted in 1991. But delays in preparations and al Shabab attacks meant this was replaced by an indirect vote in which lawmakers are picked by selected elders and others.

Opposition in Somalia appeals to UN Security Council to eject president over failed elections

Opposition groups in Somalia have appealed to the UN Security Council to intervene in the country’s ongoing political gridlock, accusing president Mohamed Farmaajo of clinging to power and seeking to assassinate his political enemies.

An umbrella of 15 presidential candidates calling itself the Council of Presidential Candidates (CPC) Saturday urged the UN Security Council currently chaired by the UK to intervene in ending Farmaajo’s extended stay in office.

“We urge your Excellency to intervene swiftly with Farmaajo as the political legitimacy of our fragile institutions require him to make immediate provisions for a transfer of power, step down from the office of the presidency, handover the power to a National Transitional Council consisting of Federal Member State Presidents and the two Speakers of the Lower House and Upper House of the Parliament, and cease all interference in the electoral process,” the CPC said. The Security Council is meeting today to discuss the situation in Somalia.

The opposition candidates, who include two former presidents and a former prime minister, urged the Security Council to investigate circumstances that it said amounted to their members’ attempted assassinations.

“On February 18-19, federal government forces under the command and control of former President Farmaajo attempted to assassinate several presidential candidates and opposition leaders, as the forces opened fire on them and other protesters who had gathered peacefully in Mogadishu to demand immediate elections,” the statement read in part.

The opposition has called for the formation of a Transitional Council to oversee the preparation of elections and for President Farmajo to hand over power

Attempts to reach a deal between Farmaajo and the Federal Member States have failed severally.