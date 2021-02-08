Somali Opposition Leaders Refuse to Recognize Legitimacy of President Farmaajo.

“From 8 February the council of opposition candidates no longer recognizes Farmajo [Farmaajo] as a legitimate president,” the opposition alliance said in a statement issued late on Sunday.

The opposition would also reject any attempt “of extension of his [Farmaajo] mandate under pressure,” the statement read.

The talks between the central government and all five federal states on the organization of presidential election to replace Farmaajo, who has been in office since 2017, have been stalled, as the negotiators failed to reach a compromise last week, before his term expired.