Soldiers from 2 Rifles on standby to evacuate Britons from Ethiopia

More than 100 soldiers are on standby to move into Ethiopia to help evacuate British citizens caught up in the country’s spiralling conflict.

Troops from 2 Rifles are on “notice to move” in neighbouring Kenya as part of government contingency planning, according to army sources.

It is unclear exactly how many Britons are in the country, but officials suggest the number is in the hundreds.

The source said they were on standby for a “potential evacuation similar to the one in Kabul” where thousands of Afghans and British citizens were flown out of the country.

The mission in Ethiopia would be on a smaller scale and will only be enacted in the worst-case scenario in which Britons cannot get out by other means.

