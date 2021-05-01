Six months into Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict, there’s still no end in sight

Mr Abiy has also received support from Eritrea’s army, which is accused of some of the conflict’s worst atrocities, including mass rapes and massacres that have left hundreds dead. Both countries denied Eritrea’s role until late March when Mr Abiy finally acknowledged it before politicians. He then said the Eritreans would withdraw, but so far that has not happened despite multiple appeals from abroad. TPLF leaders, meanwhile, remain on the run and say their forces are gathering momentum and recruiting from disaffected Tigrayans.