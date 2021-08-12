Sirna Salaata Janaazaa Hayyuu guddaa Abduljebar Hussien Rabbin Jannataan haa qananiisu Maatiifi Hiriyoota isaa Haa Jajjabeessu.

A press conference called by the Amhara regional parties in NAMA, PP with the Amhara region ‘ and ADP, have called the Ethiopian civilians to respond to the ‘ highest leaders of Ethiopia ‘ …

These parties who have been accused of ‘TPLF said it is compulsory to fight against TPLF’ and save the country from TPLF. Also ‘ They said that TPLF massacred civilians ‘ in Canfara region that’s how they made the speech.