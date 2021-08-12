Sirna Salaata Janaazaa Hayyuu guddaa Abduljebar Hussien Rabbin Jannataan haa qananiisu Maatiifi Hiriyoota isaa Haa Jajjabeessu.
Abduljebar Hussien harka namaatiin ajjeefamuun bakka awwalasaati ifa ta’eera.
Ajjeechaan obboeessa keenyaa kunis meeshaa qara qabuun akka ta’e ibsameera!
Mootummaan Abiyyi Ahmadis harka akka keessaa qabu shakkii malee jala muramee ibsameera.
Wanti tokko garuu hinoolu. Warri Hachalu Hundessa fii Abduljebar Hussein ajjeesan, ajjechisan carraa goototni kunneen lamaan dhandhaman argachuuf jiru.
A press conference called by the Amhara regional parties in NAMA, PP with the Amhara region ‘ and ADP, have called the Ethiopian civilians to respond to the ‘ highest leaders of Ethiopia ‘ …
These parties who have been accused of ‘TPLF said it is compulsory to fight against TPLF’ and save the country from TPLF. Also ‘ They said that TPLF massacred civilians ‘ in Canfara region that’s how they made the speech.
Nj nj.. n Ogaadenia media Amhara region.
TPLF said that they are ruling Waldia.
Be the first to comment