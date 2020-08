Sirna Nafxanyaa Haarawaa fii Siyaasaa Oromoo (Aug 10, 2020)

Dhimmi Lammaa, Xayyibaa, Milkeessaa fi haasawaan Shimallis; dhimma Jaal Abdii, Jaal Mika’el, Jaal Kennasaa, Jaal Kaayyoo, Jaal Aman, Jaal Gammachuu, Jaal Caaltuu, Jaal Yaazoo, Obbo Jawwaar fi Obboo Baqalaa, Obbo Hamzaa fi kkf akkasumas hidhamtoota siyaasaa fi gaaffii bu’uuraa Oromoon qabdu wal cinaa yoo ilaalamu homaa jechuu miti! Jarri dhimma keenya isa bu’uuraa nu dagachiisuuf ajandaa nuuf kennaa jirti! Wal-haa nyaattu maaltu nu dhibe jettee Warraaqsa kee kan ati irratti abbaa taatu irratti of-jabeessuutti fuulleffadhu!

Hagayya 08,2020 . Qophii Oolmaa WBO keessatti Jaala Gameessa Jaal Bulchaa Sooressaa waliin Gaafii fi Debbii Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa Godhan kunoo dhaggeeffadhaa.

Progression of the lunatic Abiy Ahmed Ali.

1) He used Lema Magarsaa to climb to highest level of power in Oromiyaa rapidly.

2) He used unsuspecting Lema, the Oromo people and Qeerroo to climb to the highest federal office.

3) He allied with ANDM and effectively threw out Tigrai from the federation

4) He allied with Jawar and disarm well organized WBO

5) He allied with faction of ODP and destroyed the organisation from inside

6) Paid money he got from Arabs and WB/IMF to buy loyality and installed his puppets in almost all regional states.

7) He allied with urban settlers and Naftenga forces and jailed Jawar and Bekele

8) He is paying and working with former disgruntled members of OLF to destroy the organisation, same will come against OFC.

What is his next move?

1) Crash all self-determination questions in the south, starting from Wolaita

2) Join hands with dictator Isaias and invade to destroy Tigrai and install puppet gov’t or dissolve the entire region.

3) Officially dissolve the federation and constitutional order, split Oromiyaa into many parts, and declare unitary monarchy, him as a king at the helm

4) His final goal will be to invade Eritrea to occupy Assab.

He has been absolutely on point, on his plan and successful so far. And he shows his Nobel Prize as evidence for it.

The only organization smart enough to understand Abiy has been Oromo Liberation Army(OLA) that continued armed struggle and TPLF so far.

WBOn Loltuu Weerartuu Adabuu itti Fufee jira!

Irree fi gaachanni umnata Oromoo WBOn godiina Gujii Bahaa keessa socha’u Hagayya 9, 2020 godiina Gujii Bahaa aanaa sabbaa Boruu ganda Utuluu bakka addaa Haroo Adaamaatti waraana mootunmaa shiftaa itiyoophiyaa ummata Ororomootti roorrisaa jiru, saree of dura oofaa gochaa hammeenyaa raawwaachuuf bobba’ee irratti tarkaanfii laalessaa fudhateen saree 1 isiin deemtuun fi loltuu 4 ajjesee 5 madoo taasiisuu injifannoo Boonsaa galmeesseen diina facaasuu ajajaan dirree kibbaa beeksise.