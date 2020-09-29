Sirna Kabaja Ayyaana Irreechaa Malkaa Hawaas Gincii-Irreechi Irree keenya
OMN English News Bulletin Headlines:
2000 people charged over icon Haacaaluu Hundeessa’s murder
Transferred from jail to prison without conviction: Oromo leaders and activists arbitrarily moved locations.
Large NGO “CARE Ethiopia” uses inflammatory language to instruct Ethiopian members of staff regarding the Oromo people.
Abiy Ahmed accused by American diplomat of ‘Menilik Syndrome”
US senate support climbing for the Oromo Protests movement
