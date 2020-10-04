Sirna kabaja ayyaana Irreechaa Magaalaa Johannesburg

“ኢሬቻ የኦሮሙማ እና የኢትዮጵያዊነት መሰረት ነው…የእያንዳንዱን ብሄር፣ ባህል፣ ሀይማኖት የማታከብሩ ኋላቀር ሀይሎች ኢትዮጵያዊነት አከፋፋይ እናንተ አይደላችሁም። መጀመሪያ ራሳችሁ ኢትዮጵያዊ ሁኑ። ከዚህ ቀደም እንደነበሩት ስርአቶች እናንተም ትፈርሳላችሁ።”

ሽመልስ አብዲሳ አሁን በኢቲቪ ላይ ….

Confusion & Convinced አሁንም ስራ ላይ ናት

My first reaction up on learning the demise of Mesfin woldemarim was, why so early? I wanted him to live and see the rebirth of free nations and nationalities. I wanted him to place a flower wreath on the grave of filthy Ethiopian empire. I regret his departure without harvesting the seeds of the hatred he had been sawing.

Mesfin was the devil’s envoy on earth. He was treacherous monster that had been brewing conflicts among the people. He was divisive figure that had lived all his life driving wedges between governments and the nations in the empire.

He was diehard nafxanyaa. He had been promoting anti nations and nationalities rhetoric throughout his career. His academic curriculum was biased and partisan. “The Introduction to Ethiopian Geography” text book that I was thought in high school served as a Trojan horse for nafxanyaa views infestation of young minds.

Mesfin was satan’s agent of our time and well known for his denigrating views for every nation in the country but the Amara. He uses pejorative names to address millions. He advocates for reverting back to the nafxanyaa system. Until his death, he was an ideological godfather for Abiy Ahmad.

He is the founder of a human right organization. His agency was literally, amara rights commission incorporated in the name of Ethiopia. Anyone other than the amara was not considered human in Mesfin Woldemariams world. He never reported the despicable atrocities inflicted on the Oromo during the reins of EPRDF and his ideological son’s, colonel Abiy.

He relentlessly promoted the “badano” and “Arba Gugu” fiction movies as genocide committed by Oromo on Amara. He advised the derg to execute the imperial regime’s 60 high profile officials. He called Abiy into employing his sword against Oromo dissidents.