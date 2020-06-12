Signing ceremony between the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs,

#Ethiopia: A signing ceremony between the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Ministry of Urban Development, and #UNICEF took place today on top-up cash transfers for urban productive safety net beneficiaries in Ethiopia with the financial support from the Government of Sweden. #COVID19

During the signing ceremony, Adele Khodr, UNICEF COuntry representative to Ethiopia, said that “#COVID19 is posing for all of us serious unprecedented challenges. Its immediate impacts on the health & wellbeing of the vulnerable is of great concern to us. So is the potential loss of income and livelihoods, which is likely to impact children more severely.”