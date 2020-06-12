Signing ceremony between the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs,

#Ethiopia: A signing ceremony between the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Ministry of Urban Development, and #UNICEF took place today on top-up cash transfers for urban productive safety net beneficiaries in Ethiopia with the financial support from the Government of Sweden. #COVID19
During the signing ceremony, Adele Khodr, UNICEF COuntry representative to Ethiopia, said that “#COVID19 is posing for all of us serious unprecedented challenges. Its immediate impacts on the health & wellbeing of the vulnerable is of great concern to us. So is the potential loss of income and livelihoods, which is likely to impact children more severely.”
According to her, the extra cash is vital for these families to cope with the situation. “With this extra cash, families will have a bit more money to buy food, medication, and meet other basic needs,” she said, adding “UNICEF is also contributing US$850,000 which will support approximately 60,000 households.”
Source: Addis Standard
