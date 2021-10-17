Sifan Hassan elected European athlete of 2021: ‘Very grateful’ – Sport

(Netherlandsnewslive)–Hassan became Olympic champion in the 5000 and 10,000 meters and took bronze in the 1500 meters. The Dutch of Ethiopian descent became the first athlete to combine these three distances in a championship. Hassan was also nominated two years ago, but then the prize went to Lasitskene. Dafne Schippers received this award for women in 2014 and 2015.

Hassan was not present but expressed her thanks via a video message. “Unfortunately I couldn’t be there, but I am very grateful for this prize. I hope everyone is doing well and thank you European Athletics, my coach, my management, my family and all the fans. I hope to see you again soon,” said Hassan.

Femke Bol was crowned talent of the year at the same meeting. The 21-year-old athlete from Amersfoort was in a class of its own this season in the 400 meters and 400 meters hurdles. She took bronze in a European record of 52.03 seconds at the Games in the 400 meters hurdles.

Karsten Warholm was named European Athlete of the Year. The 25-year-old Norwegian, who also won the prize last year, convincingly conquered gold in the 400 meters hurdles at the Olympic Games. Warholm was the first athlete to dive under 46 seconds in Tokyo with 45.94 seconds.