Sifan Hassan Digs Deep on Tired Legs to Win Her Second Gold, and Third Medal, in Tokyo

(msn)—- Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands completed her Olympic triple the best way possible, sprinting to gold in the women’s 10,000-meter final in 29:55.32 on August 7 in Tokyo. The win came less than 24 hours after she won the bronze medal in the 1500 meters, and five days after she won the 5,000.

Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain finished second in 29:56.18, and world record-holder Letensebet Gidey of Ethiopia, who led from 2,800 meters to 9,900 meters, took the bronze medal in 30:01.72.

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 10,000-meter champion Emily Sisson was the first American, finishing 10th in 31:09.58. The other Americans in the field, Karissa Schweizer (31:19.96) and Alicia Monson (31:21.36), placed 12th and 13th, respectively.

Gidey tried her best to break Hasan in sweltering conditions of 81 degrees with 89% humidity. She took the lead in the seventh lap and gradually increased the pace over the next several kilometers. During the eighth kilometer, 5,000-meter silver medalist Hellen Obiri of Kenya lost contact, and the three eventual medalists were all that remained of an original lead pack of 15.

That Hassan would be able to hang on and use her miler’s kick at the end became obvious when Gidey ran the ninth kilometer in 3:05, the slowest of the race since the first mile. Gidey pushed one last time as the trio entered the last lap, but Hassan and Gezahegne, a former world indoor 1500-meter champion, easily covered her move. Hassan moved wide coming off the final turn, took the lead, and dispatched Gezahegne in the final 80 meters.

Hasan’s medal haul (two golds and one bronze) is the most by a distance runner in the Olympics since Emil Zatopek won the 5,000, 10,000, and marathon at the 1952 Games in Helsinki.

—This story will be updated.

Sifan Hassan wins GOLD in Women’s 10,000m! 🇳🇱 #TokyoOlympics

Sifan Hassan Wins Women’s 10,000m Final In Tokyo Olympics 2021 Letesenbet Gidey Finishes 3rd