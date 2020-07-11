Shutting down Addis Ababa must the strategy of the Oromo struggle.

Coloneel Abiyyi Umriin Kiyyaa Ganna 41 Jedha. Qabsoo Oromoo Keessammoo Ganna 30nTureera Jedhe. 41-30_11ta’a Coloneel Abiyyi Mucaa Umrii 11 Ta’eeti Qabsootti Dabalame Jechuudha!!



Burjaajjiin Bilisummaa Dharaaaasun Waan Nugoote Maarashaanuu Dachee hingooneba

Shutting down ”Addis Ababa” is #1 strategy of the Oromo struggle to take down the evil lunatic Abiy Ahmed and the colonial settlement of a city he is protecting. I see no merit in blocking feeding roads, only block major highways. There are seven highways/roads that connect ”Addis Ababa” with the rest of the country : 1) from Harar/Diredawa/Hawassa 2) from Naqamte 3) from Jimma 4) from Bule Horaa 5) from Butajira 6) from Bahirdar and 7) from Dassie. Other road networks that are local or regional must be able to operate. How do you block these major highways/roads for prolonged time? I leave that to Qeerroo. There are plenty of legitimate peaceful [or not] tactics of blocking roads. Such tactics have been applied since at least the American Revolution time.

Biyya Oromiyaa

Ethiopia unrest | African Diaspora Forum calls on AU chair Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in unrests

The work of a psychopath coward POW ”General”, he should have been sen to ICC.

Evil Abiy would do X1000 time more heinous crimes than this coward ”General” and dictator Mengistu. Stand guard to protect your rights.

Lencho Bati kaleessa ´Wallagga irraa internet hin cinne´ jechuun guyyaa saafaa kijibee addunyaa duratti of madaalchise. Har´a ammoo dubbii himaa sirna Nafxanyaa mataatti nu deedbi´ee tahuun ´Oromoon bilisoomee jira´ jedha. Nama akkasii waliin qabsoofna jedhee dhaaba tokko keessatti waliin dabarsuu koof guddoon qaanfadha.

#LeencooBaatii

‘Gaafiin Oromoo deebi’eera. Kan hafe gaafii hoogganoota siyaasaati,’ jedhe Leencoo Baatii.

Kunniin gorsaa MM Abiyyi osoo hin taane gorfamtoota Nafxanyaati.

Leencoon meeshaa proppaagaandaa mootummaa ta’uu irraa kan ka’e, yeroo darbe intarneetii fi bilbilli Wallagga irraa hin cinne jedhe.

Namoonni kunniin dantaa Oromoof dhaabachuu mitii dhugaa dubbachuuf onnee fi hamilee hin qaban.

Yeroo Leencoon olola gurguddaa akkanaa afuufutti, qe’een isaa (Dodola/ArsiiLixaa) fincilaa fi lagannaa guddaa irra jirti.

Namni akkanatti uf hin xiqqeessu, qe’ee fi gosa irraa dhalate hin salphisu.

Nesru Hassen



GUYYAA RAAWWII: 24 Hour Day of Action (LIVESTREAM)

Starting at: Jul 10th @ 7pm (Minneapolis) | Jul 11th @ 1am (London) | Jul 11th @ 10am (Melbourne)

Cry For Journalist: Family worried over Yassin Juma’s of Kenya safety who is being held by Dictator Abiy in Ethiopia

