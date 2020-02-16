SHOCKING BRUTALITY OF ETHIOPIAN SECURITY FORCES IN OROMIA!

SHOCKING BRUTALITY OF ETHIOPIAN SECURITY FORCES IN OROMIA!

Gov’t security forces in Burayu undertaking brutal attacks on civilian attendants of a private hotel inaugural event. Many, including artists Hawi [pic] & Desalegn, are severely wounded. About 200 attendants have been detained just this evening, according to ground informants. Police still indiscriminately beating those whom they detained around Burayu town stadium.

‪Hawi H. Keneni [apologies for posting her blood-socked image here] is a talented and emerging Oromo-Norwegian singer known for her great musics, esp among the Oromo youth. This attack by the Ethiopian govt security forces on her today came just two months after PM Abiy Ahmed received #NobelPeacePrize from the Norwegian Nobel Peace Committee in what could be described as a spectacularly ceremonious event held at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway. ‬

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

Edmund Burke