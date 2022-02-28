ODDUU Shiraa Abiyin Arbaa Guguu Fi Walagaa Kessaati Finxaleyii Amara Rawachisaa Jiruu
Breaking news- What is Getachew Reda saying? -It is a must to turn our face to Eritrea and Addis Ababa. Tigray Central Command member Mr. Getachew Reda’s interview with Tigray Television on current affairs.
ODDUU Shiraa Abiyin Arbaa Guguu Fi Walagaa Kessaati Finxaleyii Amara Rawachisaa
Jiruu
#Somalia: A new batch of Somali National Army’s special forces (#Gorgor) who successfully completed a commando training in #Isparta, #Turkey, have on Monday landed at #Mogadishu’s International Airport where they were by received senior officials from SNA and Turkish military in Somalia.
Source: Somali National Television (SNTV)
Be the first to comment