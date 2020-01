# Human_Rights_Watch

# United_Nations_Human_Rights

# The_European_Union_Agency_For_Fundamental_Rights



Access to the number of casualties is difficult for these areas being under the state of emergency and cut off from data networks.

Nevertheless, 149 civilians were confirmed dead from January 3 to 23rd 2020 in only 15 accessable places of West Wellega Zone. Namely:

Anfillo 64

Ganji 13

Gidami 13

Mandi 10

Guliso. 8

Begi 8

Bila 6

Kondala 5

Lalo Assabi 4

Jimma Horo 4

Dambi Dolo 4

Najo 3

Boji Coqorsa 3

Ayira 2

Babo Haru 2

Total 149 people

From this it can be surmised that a huge number of people hurting for the rest of West Wellega, East Wellega, and Guji Zones since last year.

International human rights groups should press the Ethiopian government for an independent probe into the situations and immediate evacuation of its troops from the areas in question.

~ Search Google satellite map for West Wellega, East Wellega, and Guji Zones of Oromia, Ethiopia.

Appalling reports of violences against civilians come from Wellega and Guji, Oromia state, inflicted by Ethiopian troops deployed there to allegedly suppress insurgents.