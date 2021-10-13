ODDUU HATATAMA Shiftaan Amara Fanon Oromo Nama 25Ajesee WBOn Cibraa Shanan Gibee Moraa Abiyi Tohacha

Odeefannoo ijoo fi Simannaa fi galataffeennaa WBO duraanii Ayishaa Goobanaaf hawaasa Oromoo Eebba WBO Z/lixaa onkoloolessa 12/2021 godina jimmaa

Eebba WBO Z/lixaa onkoloolessa 12/2021 godina jimmaa

Waan Oromoon Taye Bineensi Bosonallee Hin Taane. Yakka Suukannessa P/Oromiyatin Booranatti Raawwate

The liberation of Oromia has recruited new troops for training.

The OLF army of Shaneen Gibe or Jimma have been involved in it.

Learn something about the real goal of Tigre.

The Tigre army that is going on in the war saying we are going to Addis Ababa