#Kan_Dandeessu_Dhaani_Jennaan_Gowwaan_Galee_Haadha_Dhaane

Namtichi hoogganaa biyyaa ofiin jedhu kun Naannoo #Amaaraaf #Tigiraay hoogganuu dadhabee dadhabuu qofas utuu hin taane sodaatee hattuu qabuu sodaatee kan kaleessa isa ergas nama ajjeesaa ture sodaatee har’a yoo #Oromiyaa dhaanee dhaansiu saamee saamsisu hidhaa hiisisu argutti jirra maqaa #Shanee jedhu ummatatti maxxansanii ummata qulqulluu ajjeesutti jiru

#Shaneen_Eenyu?

shaneen isaan jedhan waan fedheeyyuu ta;u dachee oromoo hin saamne oromoo qe’ee isaa irraa hin buqqaafne oromoo waardiyaa alagaa hin taasifne qe’ee oromoo hin hoongessine balbala oromoo hin cufne daangaa oromiyaa ollaaf hin murre oromoo hin tuffachiinfe Habashatti soddoomee hiree oromoo habashatti hin dabarsine

Siidaa Mootota habashaa kan ilmaan oromoo sanyii duguugaa ture masara mootummaa keessatti hin ijaarre

Garuu ofii fira oromoo of fakkeessanii shanee diina oromoo jedhaa halkanii guyyaa lallabaa maqaa kanaan saba bal’aa dararaa lubbuu hobbaasaa dhiiga saree obaasaa jiru

Kaleessas namni farda #Geetachoo_Asaffaatiif lugaama qabaa ganda keessaan deemaa ture #Abiyootima har’a #Wayyaanee maqaletti galchine jedhu kanaadha namni miila oromoo muraa mursiisaa ture isuma mataa isaati

Utuu ta’uu baatee silaa kaleessa Aangoo gadi dhiisee gara ummataa goree aantummaa ummataaf qabu ibsa ture kaleessa isaanuma waliin ummata cirachaa isaanuma waliin hayyootaaf gootota oromoo kumaatamaan laakka’ama jumlaan fixaa qiletti guuraa turee kumaan eessa buutee dhabamsiisaa turee har’a nama aantummaa ummataa qabu fakkaatee #Wayyaanee maqaletti galchine jedha ija soogiddaan dhiqatee

Utuu wayyaaneen mee yoma lubbuu qabaatte yoma dhiira taate #Afa_Muuzii mitii afaanuma keetuu gara keenya as gara galchi jettuun kana sodaatee humna waraanaa qabu maraan fayyadamee oromoo ajjeesutti fuullaffate daangaa oromiyaa mara waraanaan marsee yommuu fixaa jiru kanatti #Naannoo_Amaaraatti waraana isaa yoo gareen hidhatee maqaa #Faannootiin socho’u yoo dhukkee irraa kaasu cuqi curuq hin jenne naannoo #Tigiraay keessatti yoo wayyaaneen miseensota dhaabbilee mormituu biraa irratti tarkaanfii barbaadde fudhattu cuq curuq hin jedhu inni gaafni gootomu gaafni hayyoomus gaafa gara ummata oromoo qofa

Wanni biraa haa hafuutii ummata akkana bidhatee socho’u ummata #Amaaraaf_Tigiraay kana interneetiin haa hafuutii guyyaa tokko network irraa balleessuuf onnee takka hin qabu biyya takka keessatti mootummaa ganda tokko sodaatee ganda tokko doorsisaa bulchu arguu caala wanni nama aarsu hin jiru

Walumaa galatti #Abiyoot ummata oromoof diina guddaadha #Amaaras ta’ee #Tigiraay gaafa oromoo miite dantaa isaatii miti inni guddaan inni barbaadu oromoon qofti biyya isaa irratti abbaa hin ta’in oromoon qofti bahee nagayaan hin galin oromoon qofti mataa ol hin qabatin oromoon qofti seenaa ofii hin beekin aadaa ofii hin beekin oromoon qofti #Ashkarummaa habashaa jalaa hin ba’in

Kufee cabee kan inni qabsaayaaruuf inni guddaan isa kana kanaaf ummanni oromoo yeroo kamiin caalattuu diina hamaa kanatti tokkummaan itti dammaquu qaba afaan tokko ta’uu qaba yoo kaadireef kaabineen garaaf jecha isa jala guggufteeyyuu ilmaan kaadireef kaabinee har’a garaa ummataa qabdi gara ummataa jirti bineensa #dhukkuba_Koronaa caalaa #Waraana_Shanee sodaadha jedhu kana taa’ee of gubbatti ilaaluu hin qabu amma filannoon ummataa gara tokkotti deebi’uu danda’uu qaba innis qabsoo cichoominnaa gaggeessuudha

Nama lammummaa biyya alaa qabu waanuma oromoo ganeef waanuma oromoo jibbeef waanuma oromoo arrabse qofaaf muudama kennuuf nama bofa caalaa hamaa ta’uu isaa beekuu qaba ummanni

Kanaaf qabsoof of qopheessuu qabna rabbi koronaa nurraa haa kaasuu nuti koronaa guddicha #Abiyootiin of irraa kaasuuf haa qophoofnuu haqa qabnaa irra aannaa rabbi waliin

Horaa bulaa.

~by Usmaan Waariyoo Heeban

