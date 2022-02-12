Seven Ethiopian immigrants arrested in Makueni

(The-star)–Seven Ethiopian immigrants have been arrested for being in the country illegally at Mtito Andei trading centre in Makueni County. Makueni county police commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said the immigrants included six males and a female.

They are; Hussien Adile, Abdulahi Gatuzo, Mesele Bekele, Tafese Eliso, Kebebe, Dereje Petros, and Zainabu Abahyne. Abahyne was the only female.

Ole Napaiyan said the suspects were nabbed by police officers from Kibwezi at 10.00am on Friday following a tip off from members of the public.

“Police received a phone call from members of the public informing them of presence of people appearing or resembling Ethiopian nationals,” Ole Napeiyan told reporters hours after the arrests.

The police boss said the suspects who could not communicate in either English or Kiswahili were allegedly abandoned along the Nairobi – Mombasa highway by a vehicle whose identification was yet to be established.

“The suspects appear as if they were being trafficked by a vehicle yet to be identified along the Nairobi – Mombasa highway suspected to be scared and suddenly abandoned them,” Ole Napeiyan said.

He noted that police officers responded swiftly to the scene and arrested the foreigners who were during their arrests scattered within the centre.

“Our officers responded immediately to the scene and arrested the seven suspects scattered in different directions who were later interrogated and identified to be Ethiopian nationals,” he said.

Ole Napeiyan said all the suspects had been placed in lawful police custody awaiting arraignment at Makindu Law Courts on Monday.

He said they will be charged with the offence of being illegally in the country.

Their arrests come barely a month after more than 91 illegal immigrants of Ethiopian origin were arrested after they broke loose from an apartment in Kitengela, Kajiado County on January 9.

The foreigners, all men of between the ages of 18 – 25 escaped from a mansion at Tumaini Court in Milimani Estate off the old Namanga Road.