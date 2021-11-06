Security Alert: Commercial Air Availability from Addis Ababa

(Et.usembassy)—The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise U.S. citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible.

U.S. citizens wishing to depart Ethiopia, currently have multiple options via commercial flights from Bole International Airport. If you have difficulty securing a flight or need financial assistance to return to the United States, please contact AddisACS@state.gov for guidance.

Following please find contact information for airlines operating from Bole International Airport:

Ethiopian Airlines

Website: www.ethiopianairlines.com

Telephone: 251 116179900

Air Djibouti

Website: www.air-djibouti.com

Telephone: 251 116160633 251 115540094

Badr Airlines

Telephone: 2519 11600705

Website: www.badrairlines.com

EgyptAir

Website: www.egyptair.com

Telephone:251 111564494

Email: AddisAbaba_CC@egyptair.com

Emirates

Website: www.ethiopianairlines.com

Telephone: 251 115181818

Flydubai

Website: www.Flydubai.com

Telephone: 251 116670157/54

Gulf Air

Website: www.gulfair.com

Telephone: 251 115505979/33

Jazeera Airways

Website: www.jazeeraairways.com

Kenya Airways

Website: www.Kenya-airways.com

Telephone: 251 115525546

Qatar Airways

Website: www.qatarairways.com

Telephone: 251 115544638

Saudia

Website: www.saudia.com

Telephone: 0115512637/93

Turkish Airlines

Website: www.turkishairlines.com

Telephone: 251 116627781/82

Email: addsales@thy.com

If you are a U.S. citizen, or if you have a U.S. citizen family member, in Ethiopia please contact us immediately at AddisACS@state.gov with the following information so we can maintain updated records and make contact if needed:

U.S. citizen’s full name and date of birth. The U.S. citizen’s U.S. passport number, if known. The U.S. citizen’s last known location and contact information

Please also refer to our Travel Advisory issued on November 3, 2021 which recommends that U.S. citizens do not travel to Ethiopia.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

+251-111-306-000

+251-111-306-911 or 011-130-6000 (after hours)

AddisACS@state.gov

https://et.usembassy.gov

