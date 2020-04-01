Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemarriam Desalegn



The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemarriam Desalegn. Secretary Pompeo highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Ethiopian bilateral relationship and stressed the importance of continued collaboration on key regional issues. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ support for Ethiopia’s ongoing reforms and the importance of ensuring that the upcoming elections are free and fair.