SBO: The Ethiopian Electoral Board is going to make a statement based on what political parties

[SBO-March 29,2022] The Ethiopian Electoral Board is going to make a statement based on what political parties have been presenting, the news is going to establish a committee of wollo We got it make it clear. After visiting the members of ABO and KFO in prison, the situation they were jailed is not right and the committee will confirm that they have been arrested is not right. We will try to provide more information on this in the future. Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo The Election Board has renewed the decision that was passed regarding the OLF General Assembly OLF’s press release – March 28/2020

It is remembered that OLF released a press release on 16/03/2022. regarding the visit of the chairman of the organization Mr. Dawud Ibsa, who was in prison for one year. In addition, we would like to inform that OLF has reached the decision of the election board on 24/02/2020 regarding the general assembly and other issues.

The National Electoral Board has informed us that it has passed these administrative decisions following the complaints made by OLF leaders and the court decision. Let it be, OLF has informed us that we have accepted a similar decision on this issue a year ago. Although the current decision has been made a few amendments, we have realized that it is the same with the previous decision.

OLF has been repeatedly asking the election board to open its offices that are closed illegally and the members of the central committee to release the imprisoned members. Also we were asking for the chairman of the organization Mr. Dawud Ibsa to be released from prison and to be able to move like a citizen and to follow the activities of the organization like any legal party. It is also remembered that we have been repeatedly requesting the return of the properties of the organization, i.e. computers, mobile phones, documents and vehicles that were stolen illegally by the ruling party security forces.

We hope that the election board is appreciating the decisions and actions that OLF is taking right now and the actions that OLF will be implemented in a clear way and in a conversation with OLF. We strongly condemn that the media campaigns that are being conducted in the name of OLF without the recognition of the organization and the chairman of the organization are not acceptable. Without getting recognition from OLF led by Dawud Ibsa, an individual or any institution is encouraging illegalism. We also urge the media organizations to avoid spreading the truth and making things worse. We would like to make you understand which institution or media that wants to work with OLF should work according to the legal and correct policy of relations.

We would like to remind the Election Board to closely monitor the situation and the decisions that are concerned with the stakeholders and make them implement the legal and pre-order. We ask the election board to release members and leaders of our organization, open closed offices and stop detaining our members and supporters.

Finally, we would like to thank the people of Oromia and the people of Ethiopia who have fought hard to release oromo political leaders and protect OLF’s organization. We ask the people of Ethiopia and international institutions to work together to solve the political crisis in the country and to have a fair political discussion in Ethiopia and to ensure freedom and inclusive democracy.

Victory for the masses at large The front of Oromo freedom

March 28/2020

Finfine የምርጫ ቦርድ የኦነግ ጠቅላላ ጉባኤን አስመልክቶ አስተላልፎ የነበረውን ውሳኔ አሳድሶታል

የኦነግ መግለጫ – መጋቢት 28/2022 የምርጫ ቦርድ ተወካዮች ለአንድ አመት በቤት ውስጥ እስር ላይ የነበሩትን የድርጅቱን ሊ/መንበር አቶ ዳውድ ኢብሳን መጎብኘቱን አስመልክቶ ኦነግ በቀን 16/03/2022 መግለጫ ማውጣቱ ይታወሳል። በተጨማሪም የምርጫ ቦርድ በ24/02/2022 ጠቅላላ ጉባኤን እና ሌሎች ጉዳዮችን አስመልክቶ ያስተላለፋቸውን ውሳኔ ኦነግ እንደደረሰዉ ማሳወቅ እንወዳለን። ብሔራዊ የምርጫ ቦርድ እነዚህን አስተዳደራዊ ውሳኔዎችን ያስተላለፈው የኦነግ መሪዎች ያስገቡትን ቅሬታዎች እና የፍርድ ቤት ውሳኔን ተከትሎ እንደሆነ አሳውቆናል።ይሁን እንጂ ኦነግ በዚሁ ጉዳይ ላይ ከአንድ አመት በፊት ተመሳሳይ ውሳኔ ተላልፎ መቀበላችንን አሳውቀን ነበር። የአሁኑ ውሳኔ ጥቅት መሻሻሎች ቢደረጉበትም ከአምናው ውሳኔ ጋር አንድ መሆኑን ተገንዝበናል። ኦነግ በህገወጥ መንገድ የተዘጉበት ጽ/ቤቶቹ እንዲከፈቱ ፣ የማእከላዊ ኮሚቴ አባላትን ጨምሮ የታሰሩ አባላቶቹ ይፈቱ ዘንድ በተደጋጋሚ የምርጫ ቦርድን ሲጠይቅ ነበር። እንዲሁም የድርጅቱ ሊ/መንበር አቶ ዳውድ ኢብሳ ከቁም እስር ተለቀው እንደ ዜጋ መንቀሳቀስ እንዲችሉ እና የድርጅቱንም ተግባራት እንደ ማንኛውም ህጋዊ ፓርቲ መከወን እንዲችሉ ጭምር ስናመለክት ነበር። በተጨማሪም ያለ አግባብ በህገወጥ መንገድ በገዥው ፓርቲ የጸጥታ ሀይሎች የተዘረፉት የድርጅቱ ንብረቶች ማለትም ኮምፒውተሮች፣ የእጅ ስልኮች፣ሰነዶች እና ተሽከርካሪዎች እንዲመለሱልን በተደጋጋሚ ስናመለክት መቆየታችን ይታወሳል። የምርጫ ቦርዱ በአሁኑ ጊዜ እየወሰደ ያለውን ውሳኔ እና እርምጃዎችን ኦነግ እያደነቀ አፈጻጸሞቹ ግልጽነት ባለው መልኩ እና ከኦነግ ጋር በመነጋገር እንደሚተገበሩ ተስፋ እናደርጋለን። ከድርጅቱ እና ከድርጅቱ ሊ/መንበርር እውቅና ውጭ በኦነግ ስም የሚሰሩም ሆነ የሚደረጉት የሚድያ ዘመቻ ተቀባይነት እንደሌላቸው አጥብቀን እናስገነዝባለን። ግለሰብም ሆነ የትኛውም ተቋም በዳውድ ኢብሳ ከሚመራው ኦነግ እውቅና ሳያገኙ ማንንም በኦነግ ስም ማስተናገድ ህገ ወጥነትን ማበረታታት ነው። በተጨማሪም የሚድያ ተቋማት ተጨባጭ እውነታን ከማዛባት እና ነገሮችን ከማባባስ እንዲቆጠቡ እናሳስባለን። ከኦነግ ጋር መስራት የሚፈልግ የትኛው ተቋም ሆነ ሚድያ ህጋዊ እና ትክክለኛውን የግንኝነት አካሔድ ተከትሎ መስራት እንዳለበት ጭምር ማስገንዘብ እንወዳለን። የምርጫ ቦርድ ሀኔታዎችን በቅርበት እንዲከታተል እና ውሳኔዎቹ የሚመለከታቸውን ባለድርሻ አካላትን ጭምር በማሳተፍ ህጋዊ እና ቅደም ተከተሉን በጠበቀ መልኩ እንዲተገበሩ እንዲያደርግ ማስታወስ እንወዳለን። የምርጫ ቦርድ ተጨማሪ ጫና በማድረግ የድርጅታችን አባላት እና አመራሮች እንድያስፈታ፣ የተዘጉ ጽ/ቤቶቻችን እንዲያስከፍት እና አሁንም አባላቶቻችንን እና ደጋፊዎቻችንን እያሳደዱ ማሰር እንዲያስቆም አንጠይቃለን። በመጨረሻም የኦሮሞ የፖሌቲካ መሪዎችን ለማስፈታት እና የኦነግን ድርጅታዊ ተቋምን ለመጠበቅ ያለመታከት ለፈትህ የታገሉ የኦሮሞ ህዝብ፣ የኦሮሚያ ዜጎች እና የኢትዮጵያ ህዝቦችን ማመስገን እንወዳለን።የኢትዮጵያ ህዝቦች እና የአለም አቀፍ ተቋማት በሃገሪቱ የተከሰተውን የፖለቲካ ቀውስ ለመፍታት በትብብር እንዲሰሩ እና ፍትሐዊ የፖለትካ ውይይት በኢትጵያ ውስጥ እንዲካሔድ እንዲሁም ለነጻነት እና አካታች ዲሞክራሲ መረጋገጥ የበኩላችሁን እንኑድትወጡ እንጠይቃለን። ድል ለሰፊው ሕዝብ

የኦርሞ ነጻነት ግንባር መጋቢት 28/2022 ፊንፊኔ