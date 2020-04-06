“Saudi Arabian Airlines is still flying to Addis Ababa and it has brought more than 1,600 Ethiopian deportees in one week.”

What the heck!! They still deport people in this pandemic ? Can’t they keep the deportees until this pandemic is over ? Why are the Ethiopian authorities allowing the planes to land while we already struggle with quarantining those already arrived ? While complaining that majority of covid19 cases are imported, we still allow this ?

Note Ethiopian Airlines is no longer flying to Saudi Airports. Jawar Mohammed What? These are citizens, Ethiopia is in fact the one which should have collected them. Don’t make it like other countries are dumping their citizens with Coronavirus in Ethiopia. Countries don’t care to follow WHO guidlines when it comes foreign citizens in their territory, they can deport them anytime. Don’t blame them, prepare to isolate returnee. END. Biyya Oromiyaa



Mesmer Laye – “We are losing hope with PM Abiy’s government” Mr. Dawud Ibsaa, OLF Chairman. /News/

AGM: Wallo Injifannoo. Wallo Liyyu Haylii Affaar 17 Ajjeesee Injifannoo Galmeesse

Indonesia ranks among world’s worst in coronavirus testing rate, together with Ethiopia, Bangladesh https://t.co/VC5U4DratQ pic.twitter.com/5dB9SfsefQ — Kichuu (@kichuu24) April 6, 2020