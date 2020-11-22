Sad News: RIP: His name is Galib Abba Sambi, a teacher by profession,

This innocent Oromo named GALI ABBA SAMBI, a teacher by profession, is shot by four bullets and thrown in to the jungle by Abiy Ahmed’s security force in Jimma zone of Oromia, ethiopia. Though treated, he couldn’t survive. His crime was that he is born brother of an Oromo activist named YAA BESHIR who is in exile in Sweden.

Our condolences to the family and the whole Oromo nation. The teuth will win!

Haatahu male kun haamilee nu hin buusu akka sabaatti yoo nu jabeesse male.