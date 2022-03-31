Sad news: OLF’s former scholar Mr. Galasa Dilbo has passed away. Geda’s press release regarding the former OLF intellectual Mr. Galasa Dilbo.

ABO press release March 31, 2022

[SBO-BITESA 31,2022] The former OLF scholar who has been contributing for many years in Oromo freedom struggle, we heard that Mr. Galasa Dilbo has passed away.

Mr. Galasa was born in East Wollega, Nekemte. Mr. Galasa has joined the Oromo freedom struggle at his childhood, including being a scholar of Oromo liberation, he has taken part in different stages.

In this, they have contributed a lot in the struggle of Oromo to get freedom and democracy. In his life, he paid a lot of sacrifices including being involved in armed struggle and politics. They have taken part in the journey of Oromo freedom struggle which has many benefits. The contribution they contributed in the struggle of freedom is the one that made Oromo people to fight for their freedom.

After being pushed out of the transitional government of Ethiopia in 1992, Mr. Galasa was hunted while he was ruling the country and then he went to Djibouti. The history of the United Kingdom has lived in the United Kingdom for many years. In 2018, Mr. Galasa has accepted the call of the party led by Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

After returning back to their country, they were serving as a member of parliament of Ethiopia until they passed away. Mr. Galasa passed away in his residence in Oromia, Finfine on March 30, 2022.

We wish strength for the family, friends and relatives of Mr. Galasa Dilbo and all Oromo people.

