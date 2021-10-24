Sad News of the passing away of Obbo Fekadu Megersa

Dear friends and family, we are very sad to inform you of the passing away of

Obbo Fekadu Megersa Gudeta, Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The funeral and burial service will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Church service starts at 10:30 am at Washington DC Metropolitan Oromo Seventh Day Adventist Church

Address: 6951 Carroll Avenue,

Takoma Park, MD 20912

Burial service starts at 1:45 pm

Address: Parklawn Cemetery

12800 Veirs mill Road

Rockville, MD 20853

We encourage all to support Obbo Fekadu Megersa’s family in this difficult time.

Family Bank info.: Routing No. 255071981; A/c: 2163201023, Capital Bank

Oromo Community Organization.