Sad News of the passing away of Obbo Fekadu Megersa
Dear friends and family, we are very sad to inform you of the passing away of
Obbo Fekadu Megersa Gudeta, Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
The funeral and burial service will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Church service starts at 10:30 am at Washington DC Metropolitan Oromo Seventh Day Adventist Church
Address: 6951 Carroll Avenue,
Takoma Park, MD 20912
Burial service starts at 1:45 pm
Address: Parklawn Cemetery
12800 Veirs mill Road
Rockville, MD 20853
We encourage all to support Obbo Fekadu Megersa’s family in this difficult time.
Family Bank info.: Routing No. 255071981; A/c: 2163201023, Capital Bank
Oromo Community Organization.
