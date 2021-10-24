Sad News of the passing away of Obbo Fekadu Megersa 

October 24, 2021

Fekadu MegersaDear friends and family, we are very sad to inform you of the passing away of 
 
Obbo Fekadu Megersa Gudeta, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. 
 
The funeral and burial service will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021. 
 
Church service starts at 10:30 am at Washington DC Metropolitan Oromo Seventh Day Adventist Church 
 
Address:      6951 Carroll Avenue, 
                  Takoma Park, MD 20912 
 
 
Burial service starts at 1:45 pm 
 
Address:      Parklawn Cemetery 
12800 Veirs mill Road 
Rockville, MD 20853 
 
We encourage all to support Obbo Fekadu Megersa’s family in this difficult time. 
 
Family Bank info.: Routing No. 255071981; A/c: 2163201023, Capital Bank
Oromo Community Organization.

