Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!

By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020



Oromian soil can feed the whole of Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia and America but their enemy is themselves.

Rassia’s President, Vladimir Putin, made something that is out in the open after enabling the same “LEADERS” he is accusing by saying that Africans ruin themselves. Regardless of his hidden agenda or motives, the statement is valid and accurate! This does not mean he does not have his own role in enabling African leaders do so but the point is well taken.

It feels like he is talking to the Oromo people though. Why, just replace “African” by “Oromo” in what has been said and you see exactly why.

Oromia will never be independent, for as long as the majority of the Oromo people who believe in themselves overcome those minority Oromos who believe in the failed Ethiopia and racist Nafxanyaa more than themselves. For as long as there are enough Oromos who cannot liberate themselves from the mentality of inferiority.

Habesha man will commit a crime in Oromia but no action will be taken by the Oromos people are too timid to stand up for themselves and because of that the Ethiopian authorities view Oromo lives not worthy of anything.

An Oromo peasant, youth, engineer, politician, mother, father can be abducted in Ethiopia and get harassed and even be killed in one part of Oromia (Wallaga and Guji) but no other Oromo can even question that.

Oromos are their own enemies. They hate each other, they hate the very people who fight and die for them (The Oromo Liberation Front and WBO perfect examples) and this gives their colonial masters the opportunity to continue exploring their resources.

As far as I know, Oromia and Oromos are more of God’s chosen country and people, Oromia is a blessed country and it is time for the Oromo people to realize that they are in a place where Amharas, Tigres, Arabs, Africans, Americans, Europeans and Chinese are jealous of and wish it should be them there.

“You can’t compare Oromian weather and soil with any other weather and soil in the world!

Oromian soil can feed the whole of Africa, Europe, America, and Asia but their problem is just one, THEIR LACK OF UNITY!

If you sit on gold, oil, uranium, water, the best soil and weather, 50 million plus people, and still ENSLAVED, DON’T HAVE A SAY IN YOUR COUNTRY and YOUR AFFAIRS, you are not human and you don’t deserve to exist!

OROMO-you cannot any longer call yourself an Ethiopian with a straight face. If you do so, you are lying to yourself and your children. Tell your children the truth. You are not Ethiopian and they don’t want you! The coronavirus and the treatment of Oromos in Western and Southern Oromia over the two years has closed the door on any feeling toward that country.

Grow a spine and fight alongside WBO. No one is going to hand you your freedom!

Oromo -Ethiopia is not into you, wake up!



