Beijing refuses to directly condemn Moscow’s emissions on Ukraine as NATO accused of “Eastern Europe expansion” as a result of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The United States said China will face bad consequences if it helps Russia in the Ukraine attack, according to US media reports.

Unnamed officers are reported to have told many U.S. media that Russia had requested China to provide military aid after the flight started.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States said they don’t know about this.

The warning comes before a meeting today Monday in Rome between the top leaders of the United States and China.

Officials are short to describe the type of equipment that Russia is demanding from China.

The report added that there are signs that China may be preparing to help Russia fight Ukraine.

Another report published in the New York Times – re-quoting U.S. officials – said Russia is also requesting financial assistance to reduce the impact of sanctions.