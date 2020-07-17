ROME: Oromo protest against the government of Ethiopia

Italian Daily Politics 2020

(gettyimages)–ROME, ITALY – JULY 17: Members of the Ethiopian Community of Oromo in Rome protest against the Ethiopian government of Abiy Ahmed Ali, to demand justice for the killing of the singer Hachalu Hundessa, and the freedom of all political prisoners, in front of the Italian Parliament on July 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. The protest sit-in is promoted by the Ethiopian Oromo community, (the largest ethnic group living in Ethiopia) against the killing of the singer Hachalu Hundessa, whose murder on 29 June triggered mass protests in the country that caused the deaths of at least 239 people, (over 500 according to the protesters). The demonstration, the protesters say, intends to shed light on the situation in the country, where since the beginning of the protests more than 500 people have been killed, more than 3,000 have been arrested, the Internet has been blocked, as well as telephone lines, and human rights are being trampled underfoot. (Photo by Simona Granati – Corbis/Getty Images)