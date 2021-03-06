RISCH, CARDIN, COLLEAGUES RE-INTRODUCE RESOLUTION ENCOURAGING PEACEFUL RESOLUTION TO CONFLICT IN TIGRAY, ETHIOPIA

WASHINGTON – (foreign)—-U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Ben Cardin (D-Md.), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today were joined by U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and Chris Coons (D-Del.) in re-introducing a bipartisan resolution calling on the government of Ethiopia, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, and other belligerents to cease all hostilities, protect human rights, allow unfettered humanitarian access, and cooperate with independent investigations of credible atrocity allegations pertaining to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

“Ethiopia is a vital U.S. ally in the Horn of Africa and broader region, and Prime Minister Abiy has worked to advance democratic and economic reforms since 2018,” said Risch. “The situation in Tigray is deeply concerning due to the significant human suffering it has caused, but also because it poses the most significant threat to Ethiopia’s fragile transition to democracy to date and has serious implications for the security and stability of the broader region.”

“I am extremely disturbed by the humanitarian crisis and reports of atrocities that have emerged from the conflict in Tigray,” said Cardin. “In order to secure a more stable, peaceful, and prosperous future for Ethiopia and the entire Horn of Africa, the violence must stop, human rights abusers must be held to account, and national reconciliation must begin.”

“The conflict in Ethiopia has escalated dramatically and poses a dire threat to its people and to the success of democracy in the country. The reported human rights abuses are gravely concerning and cannot go overlooked – it’s critical that all parties cease violence and commit to respecting and protecting the safety of civilians. It’s urgent that those in Ethiopia come to the table at once to address these matters in a peaceful way,” said Van Hollen.

“I am proud to join a bipartisan group of my colleagues in calling for an end to the fighting in Tigray, an improvement in the humanitarian situation, and an investigation into atrocities,” said Coons. “I hope the Ethiopian government will work with the United States to address these concerns and facilitate the swift distribution of lifesaving assistance to all who need it.”

Full text of the resolution can be found here.