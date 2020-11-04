Responding to the Press Statement of the Chairperson of African Union Commission
(OLF Statement -November 4, 2020)
We would like to express our appreciation to the statement issued by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H. E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, on 3 November 2020 regarding the current Situation in Ethiopia. The OLF had predicted the looming danger and repeatedly appealed to the Ethiopian Government for the last two and half years to shape and properly manage the reform process. We had been suggesting to provide timely solution to the crises and conflicts and to involve stakeholders in dialogue and the democratisation process. We specifically expressed our concerns of security crises and related inter-communal conflicts.
We also have provided several proposals to the government on our own as well as jointly with other opposition groups to shape the reform process leading to democratic avenues through inclusive national dialogue to build a national consensus. We have been continuously informing the international community on dangers coming up if the reform process is not properly managed and if the grievances of diversified nations and peoples is not soberly and genuinely addressed.
We are very glad that the African Union Commission has seriously considered our concerns and became ready to assist Ethiopia in its efforts to promote peace and stability in the country and to hold inclusive national dialogue.
As we had repeatedly asserted, we would like to reaffirm that we shall be involved in any joint initiative to design a roadmap and formulate strategy and implementation plan that would lead to to solve the constitutional crisis and eventually to free and fair election for the formation of democratic Country.
We would like to use this opportunity to bring to the attention of Your Excellency that citizens of Oromia Regional State of the FDRE have overwhelmingly supported the OLF call for Oromia National Transitional Government (ONTG) in FDRE. We think this will avert further deterioration of political and security crisis in this highly populated region. We also strongly believe the formation of this ONTG will defuse the non-stop killings, massive imprisonments and repeated protest to counter these atrocities and secure peace and stability in wider regions of Ethiopia.
Finally, we would like to reiterate that we accept the African Union Commission’s proposal to engage in an inclusive national dialogue and work with all stakeholders to build a national consensus to prevent the country from grave crises and to avoid its negative impacts on the Horn of Africa and beyond.
Victory to the masses!
November 4, 2020
Finfinnee
Deebisaa Ibsa Dura Taa’aan Komishinii Gamtaa Afrikaa Baasee.
(Ibsa Adda Bilisummaa Oromoo – Sadaasa 4, 2020)
[SBO – 04 Sadaasa 2020] Ibsa dura taa’aan Komishinii Gamtaa Afrikaa Kabajamoo Muusaa Faakii Mahamat Sadaasa 3,2020 haala yeroo Itoophiyaa keessaa ilaalchisuun baasaniif dinqisiifannaa qabnu ibsina. ABOn waggoota Lamaan dabraniif balaa dorrobee jiruu dursee tilmaamuni fi akka adeemsi jijjiiramaa bifa qabsiifamuu fi sirnaan taligamu irra deddeebiin mootummaa Itoophiyaaf ibsaa ture.
Jeequmsaa fi walitti bu’iinsotaaf furmaanni yeroon akka taasifamuuf yaada dhiyeessuun, qaamoleen qooda fudhattootaa hundi marii fi adeemsa dimokraatessuu keessatti akka hirmaachifaman gaafataa turre. Addatti jeequmsa nageenyaa fi walitti bu’iinsota hawaasa jidduu ilaalchisuudhaan yaaddoo jabaa qabnu ibsanneerra.
Addi Bilisummaa Oromoo ofii isaatii fi gareelee mormitootaa kanneen biroo waliin tahuun adeemsa jijjiiramaa bifa qabsiisuun akka gara Sirna dimokraasiitti ceesisuun Waliigaltee biyyaalessaarra gahamuuf Mariin biyyaalessaa hunda hammate akka gaggeeffamuuf yaada bal’aa wixinee dhiyeesseera. Yoo jijjiiramichi sirnaan hin taligamnee fi quuqqaan ummatoota fi saboota gaaffilee adda addaa qabaniif deebisaan bu’uraa fi haqaa hin laataminiif balaa ulfaataa mudatuuf jiru walitti fufiinsaan hawaasa addunyaatiif beeksisaa turre.
Komishiniin Gamtaa Afrikaa yaaddoo keenya xiyyeeffannaa keessa galchee fi Itoophiyaa keessatti nagaa fi sabatiinsa buusuuf, marii biyyaalessaa hunda hirmaachisaa gaggeessuuf tattaaffiin taasifamuu akka qabuu fi biyyattii gargaaruuf qophii tahuu ibsuu isaatin ABOn gammachuu itti dhagahame ibsa.
Akkuma irra deddeebin hubachiisaa turre, jeequmsa heeraa mudate furuudhaaf wixinuu, tarsiimoo feesisu baasuu fi hojiirra oolmaaf tattaafii waloo taasifamu hunda keessatti hirmaachuun qooda keenya gumaachuuf fedhii qabnu ifa goona.
Kabajamoo dura taa’aa Komishinii Gamtaa Afrikaa, hireedhuma kanatti dhimma bahuun dhimmi xiyyeeffannaa keessan akka argatu barbaadnu, lammiileen Bulchiinsa Mootummaa naannoo Oromiyaa kan Rippubilika Demokraatawaa Federaalawaa Itoophiyaa (RDFI) waamicha ABOn ijaarsa Mootummaa Cehumsaa Biyyaalessaa Oromiyaa(MCBO) kan RDFI keessaaf dhiyeesse guutummaan bifa jechuun danda’amuun deeggaraniiru. Kunis naannoo ummatni hedduun keessa jiraatu kanatti jeequmsi siyaasaa fi nageenyi akka daran hin hammaanne gargaara jennee amanna.
Kana malees ijaaramuun MCBO ajjeechaa itti fufiinsaan gaggeeffamaa jiru, hidhaa jumlaa fi dararaa kana dhaabsisuuf finciloota deddeebiin deemsifamaa jiruuf deebii taasisee bu’ura nagaa naannoo Itoophiyaa irra bal’aa kanaatiif tahee tasgabii buusa jennee jabinaan amanna.
Maayiirratti, yaada Komishiniin Gamtaa Afrikaa hundumtuu marii biyyaalessaa hunda hammatetti akka hirmaataniif dhiyeesse kan fudhannuu fi waliigaltee biyyaalessaa uumuun jeequmsa heeraa hamaa biyyattiirra gahuu fi dhiibbaa hamaa haalli kun Godinaa Gaanfa Afrikaarraa fi sana irra darbee Afrikaa gamattis dhaqqabsiisu hambisuuf qaamolee qooda fudhattootaa mara waliin akka hojjetu addeessa.
Injifannoo Ummata Bal’aaf!
Adda Bilisummaa Oromoo
Sadaasa 4, 2020
