Resolution by members of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) Leadership & Officials

We, members of the OLF Leadership, Officials and Representatives of the various OLF International chapters held a consultative meeting on September 27, 2020 to discuss the details. After thorough deliberation and critical analysis of our vanguard organization’s decision to take the lead in putting a peaceful transitional arrangement together in the country, we have issued a nine-point resolution in support of this historical and timely call to, practically, ensue soon.

Following some promising changes that took place within the ruling EPRDF coalition in the Spring of 2018, the OLF has relentlessly worked with the Ethiopian government for the full fruition of the democratic transition. Despite incessant intimidations and hostilities towards OLF rank and file by members of the incumbent regime, our organization has immensely contributed to the concerted effort so that peace & stability could reign in Oromia and Ethiopia. Unfortunately, the much sang for democratic transition and some petty reforms could not go forwarded as many hoped for. The enthusiasm for a peaceful transition is now dashed due to destructive measures taken by members of the unruly demagogues within the ruling so called prosperity party and their collaborators, the nostalgic old guard that has long been craving for the restoration of the old imperial order in Ethiopia. With the almost aborted democratic reforms, we have come to recognize that the entire country is at a critical juncture as the incumbent regime’s mandate to rule the country is about to run out in less than two weeks.

Except for Oromia Region, almost all of Ethiopia’s nine regional states are gearing towards mobilizing their respective people to safeguard their people’s interests in case of any potential adversity they might face. Considering this political crisis, it has become self-evident that Oromia is almost remaining politically orphaned, with no one taking the responsibility of protecting our people’s survival as a nation. Inevitably, Oromia is going to become the battle ground for all quarrelling or feuding forces in which the scramble for Oromia may go forward with impunity.

Therefore, OLF is firmly persuaded that the imperative for establishing Oromia transitional government that protects the national interest of Oromia and represents the Oromo people in all political transactions, nationally & internationally to be, not just a matter of choice but an absolute necessity for survival. Cognizant of the historical, legal and moral obligations bestowed up on it, OLF has decided to shoulder the responsibility of establishing a transitional government in Oromia and calls up on all progressive Oromo forces to join this historic venture.

For the realization of this national effort, OLF partners with all progressive Oromo political forces such as the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) and all other autonomous Oromo entities, civic, political or otherwise, to be part of the transitional arrangement in Oromia as well as Ethiopia. Accordingly, we, the aforementioned members of the OLF leadership, therefore, wholeheartedly, support OLF’s effort to establish the transitional government of Oromia under the banner “I am citizen of the Oromia Region. I support the decision to establish transitional government led by the Oromo Liberation Front”, and passed resolutions of commitment as reiterated below;