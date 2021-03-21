Report from the Amhara region indicates a special Oromo zone that locates within the Amhara region known as Wollo, has been the scene of heavy fighting between the Amhara forces and the Oromo people since yesterday.

Report reaching us from the Amhara region indicates a special Oromo zone that locates within the Amhara region known as Wollo, has been the scene of heavy fighting between the Amhara forces and the Oromo people since yesterday.

Amhara media have blamed the fighting on the OLF- rebel group, while an Oromo official in the Wollo zone told the BBC that unarmed Oromo farmers were being massacred by Amhara forces.

Reportedly, the fighting happened in kemise towns in the Wollo zone and Ataye town in North East Shewa and has so far caused several deaths and led entire towns to be burned.

On another front, a credible report from reliable sources says that OLF is advancing to Addis. Abiy’s administration is discussing how to stop OLF advancement and they are exploring to bring back some of their forces from Tigray. Reportedly, OLF now controls 13 woredas in Western Shoa zone and is now Muger, 70 kms west of Addis Ababa.

A raging conflict continues to spread in many parts of Ethiopia which are costing thousands of lives and internally displacing millions of people in different parts of the country.

Until now, the worsening security situation in Ethiopia has been largely overlooked by the outside world. But attention and concern are growing with news of alleged atrocities and a deepening humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia‘s Tigray region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, citing “credible reports” of human rights abuses in the Tigray region has repeatedly called for the immediate cease-fire, withdrawal of Eritrean soldiers and Amhara regional forces. It has also asked for the African Union to help resolve the crisis.

Echoing comments made by Blinken, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said “The onus to prevent further atrocities and human suffering falls squarely on the Ethiopian government shoulders.”