Renaissance Dam angst escalates online between Egyptians and Ethiopians

Tweets and memes from both sides are getting out of hand

Samir Salama, Associate Editor

(gulfnews0)–Abu Dhabi: Social media users in Egypt and Ethiopia are now mocking the history of each other’s country as the debates about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam continue.

Ethiopia said last week it wanted to go ahead with filling the hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile within the next two weeks, just hours after the leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia announced a delay to allow talks on water-sharing.

Both Egypt and Sudan had earlier appealed to the UN Security Council to intervene in the decades-long dispute.