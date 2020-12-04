Refugees flee Ethiopia’s brutal war with tales of atrocities on both sides

(ft)–Tehesh Tesfay hoped to never again see the refugee camp that sheltered her during the famine that devastated her native Ethiopia more than three decades ago. But now she is back, forced to flee her country as a brutal conflict pits prime minister Abiy Ahmed’s government against rebels in the northern province of Tigray.

The 45-year-old mother is among some 50,000 refugees seeking shelter in the Um Rakuba camp and other sites just across the border in neighbouring Sudan. Ms Tehesh said she fled vicious fighting in the Tigrayan town of Mai Kadra in the middle of the night last month, zigzagging her way through corpses and leaving her husband and daughter behind, fearing them dead.

“Some were killed with machetes, sticks, hit on the head with cobblestones,” she told the Financial Times as she sheltered from the sun under a makeshift tent.

Addis Ababa has been conducting a military campaign since November 4 against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the movement that governed Ethiopia for almost three decades until Mr Abiy took office in 2018. Saying the offensive was a response to TPLF attacks on federal forces in the Tigrayan capital Mekelle, Mr Abiy — who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 — launched “a law enforcement” operation that included air strikes and ground troops.

The conflict quickly widened and exposed ethnic faultlines as the TPLF launched rocket attacks on the neighbouring province of Amhara. The peoples of the two regions have a history of animosity, with long-running land disputes along their shared border.

A report by human rights group Amnesty International indicated TPLF-linked militia were responsible for an alleged massacre of hundreds of Amhara in Mai Kadra last month — an allegation repeated by Mr Abiy. Meanwhile, refugees arriving in Sudan say Tigrayan civilians were also slaughtered by Amhara militia fighting alongside the government. The reports are difficult to verify because of a communications blackout and ban on most media entering Tigray unaccompanied. But those fleeing the violence give accounts of brutality on all sides, including by Ethiopian federal forces, Amhara special forces and irregular Amhara militias. They say people had their throats slit, were shot in the neck, execution style, or attacked with machetes, and dogs were seen feeding on dead bodies.

At a clinic in the Sudanese border town of Hamdayet, 370km from Um Rakuba, Tigrayan student Abrahaley Menasew gingerly touched the stitches in a wound on his head as he lay on a rickety bed. He said the injury was inflicted by an axe after he was dragged from his home in Mai Kadra by Amhara militiamen. His neck and wrist were slashed with a machete, he said, and he almost lost his hand. “They discussed whether to kill me or take me with them, then attacked me with sticks and machetes. They left me there thinking I was dead,” said the 21-year-old. He was later found by his mother, who begged him to try and reach Sudan — two days’ walk away. “He was very weak and frightened, he collapsed when he got here,” said Tedros Tefera, a surgeon who is a refugee from Ethiopia himself and the only doctor at the Hamdayet clinic.