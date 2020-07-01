Redwan Aman and Yusuf Beshir, United States citizens and residents of Seattle, Washington, have been arrested in Ethiopia for their affiliation with OMN

Via: Dábessá Gemelal

1) Call

Patty Murray

Phone: (206) 553-5545

Say:

Hello, My name is _____________ and I am one of your constituents. I am concerned about the arbitrary arrest of two Washingtonians in Ethiopia. We do not know the whereabouts of Redwan Aman, and Yusuf Beshir. The Ethiopian government has blocked all communications into Ethiopia and we are gravely concerned. We demand the immediate release and repatriation of both U.S. Citizens Redwan Aman, and Yusuf Beshir.

2) Call

Maria Cantwell

Phone: (206) 220-6400

Repeat the same message as above

